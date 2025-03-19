BJP Leader Criticizes AAP's Moves Against Farmer Leaders

BJP leader and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu expressed outrage on Wednesday over the detention of farmer leaders, including Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher, by Punjab Police. Bittu accused the AAP government of sabotaging negotiations between the Centre and farmers.

In a statement, Bittu conveyed his shock at Punjab Police's actions against farmer leaders. He revealed that even Union ministers who met with farmer representatives in Chandigarh were caught off guard by the police's crackdown.

Bittu alleged that the Punjab government's measures were politically motivated, intended to curry favor with urban constituents before the upcoming Ludhiana West bye-election. He criticized Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal for betraying farmers, while asserting that the BJP remains committed to farmer welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)