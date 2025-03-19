Left Menu

BJP Leader Criticizes AAP's Moves Against Farmer Leaders

BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu condemned the detention of farmer leaders by Punjab Police, accusing the AAP government of sabotaging talks between the Centre and farmers. Bittu asserted that Punjab's actions were politically motivated and aimed at dividing urban and rural communities ahead of elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-03-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 22:22 IST
BJP Leader Criticizes AAP's Moves Against Farmer Leaders
Ravneet Singh Bittu
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu expressed outrage on Wednesday over the detention of farmer leaders, including Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher, by Punjab Police. Bittu accused the AAP government of sabotaging negotiations between the Centre and farmers.

In a statement, Bittu conveyed his shock at Punjab Police's actions against farmer leaders. He revealed that even Union ministers who met with farmer representatives in Chandigarh were caught off guard by the police's crackdown.

Bittu alleged that the Punjab government's measures were politically motivated, intended to curry favor with urban constituents before the upcoming Ludhiana West bye-election. He criticized Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal for betraying farmers, while asserting that the BJP remains committed to farmer welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025