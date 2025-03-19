BJP Leader Criticizes AAP's Moves Against Farmer Leaders
BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu condemned the detention of farmer leaders by Punjab Police, accusing the AAP government of sabotaging talks between the Centre and farmers. Bittu asserted that Punjab's actions were politically motivated and aimed at dividing urban and rural communities ahead of elections.
- Country:
- India
BJP leader and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu expressed outrage on Wednesday over the detention of farmer leaders, including Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher, by Punjab Police. Bittu accused the AAP government of sabotaging negotiations between the Centre and farmers.
In a statement, Bittu conveyed his shock at Punjab Police's actions against farmer leaders. He revealed that even Union ministers who met with farmer representatives in Chandigarh were caught off guard by the police's crackdown.
Bittu alleged that the Punjab government's measures were politically motivated, intended to curry favor with urban constituents before the upcoming Ludhiana West bye-election. He criticized Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal for betraying farmers, while asserting that the BJP remains committed to farmer welfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Police Nab Key Drug Traffickers Amid Renewed Crackdown
AAP Protests Against Delayed Implementation of Mahila Samriddhi Yojana
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Stands Firm Against AAP Pressure on BJP Agenda
AAP's Countdown to Women's Financial Aid Promise
Out on bail, MCOCA accused posts reel with ‘baap toh baap rahenga’ message; sent back to jail