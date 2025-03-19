Left Menu

Orban Urges EU to Support Trump's Peace Efforts

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban emphasized the need for the European Union to back U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine. Orban reiterated his opposition to the EU providing additional financial aid to Ukraine, underscoring his belief in supporting Trump's mission for peace.

Viktor Orban
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Wednesday called on the European Union to rally behind U.S. President Donald Trump's initiative to secure a peace agreement in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Orban further clarified his stance by stating that he remains opposed to the EU allocating more financial resources to Ukraine.

According to Orban, the European Union has a straightforward task at hand: to assist President Trump in his peace-seeking endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

