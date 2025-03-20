Amtrak in Transition: CEO Gardner Steps Down Amidst Privatization Pressures

Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner announced his immediate resignation after over four years at the helm of the U.S. passenger rail service. Gardner's decision comes amid his concerns about sustaining Amtrak's support under President Donald Trump's administration.

Elon Musk, a billionaire advisor to Trump, has advocated for the privatization of Amtrak, although the White House and Transportation Department have not commented on whether they requested Gardner's departure. The developments come as Trump repeatedly sought funding reductions to Amtrak, which still secured $2.42 billion in 2023.

Despite past financial challenges, Amtrak has seen record ridership and significant Congressional financial commitments, including a massive infrastructure bill and investments targeting the busy Northeast Corridor. These initiatives aim to boost service and double nationwide ridership by 2040, amidst long-term infrastructure challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)