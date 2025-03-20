Argentina Clears IMF Talks Path: Political Battles and Economic Challenges

Argentina's lower house has taken a significant step by approving discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), overcoming a critical hurdle in the country's financial recovery efforts. This development revolves around a decree supported by President Javier Milei's government, aiming to establish a new IMF program.

The decree's survival depended on the lower Chamber of Deputies, which passed it amidst a divided vote, ensuring the continuation of vital fiscal talks. Argentina, struggling with negative net foreign reserves, seeks relief as the IMF's largest borrower, previously securing a $44 billion deal in 2022.

While Milei's libertarian party holds only a small minority in Congress, concerted efforts and alliances helped secure support for the IMF endeavor. Markets cheered the decision, but Milei still faces domestic challenges such as curbing rising poverty rates and addressing protests, particularly from disgruntled pensioners affected by stringent fiscal policies.

