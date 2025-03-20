Left Menu

Argentina Clears IMF Talks Path: Political Battles and Economic Challenges

Argentina's lower house approved talks with the IMF, crucial for an economic recovery program. President Javier Milei bypassed Congress for quick approval, stirring controversy. Despite political hurdles, the markets responded positively, but Milei faces growing protests over austerity measures amid his economic reform initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 02:13 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 02:13 IST
Argentina Clears IMF Talks Path: Political Battles and Economic Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Argentina's lower house has taken a significant step by approving discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), overcoming a critical hurdle in the country's financial recovery efforts. This development revolves around a decree supported by President Javier Milei's government, aiming to establish a new IMF program.

The decree's survival depended on the lower Chamber of Deputies, which passed it amidst a divided vote, ensuring the continuation of vital fiscal talks. Argentina, struggling with negative net foreign reserves, seeks relief as the IMF's largest borrower, previously securing a $44 billion deal in 2022.

While Milei's libertarian party holds only a small minority in Congress, concerted efforts and alliances helped secure support for the IMF endeavor. Markets cheered the decision, but Milei still faces domestic challenges such as curbing rising poverty rates and addressing protests, particularly from disgruntled pensioners affected by stringent fiscal policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025