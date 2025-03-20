Ceasefire Talks Between Ukraine and Russia: Energy Strikes Under Scrutiny
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy suggests a potential ceasefire with Russia on energy strikes, following consultations with U.S. President Donald Trump. Zelenskiy emphasized the need for a monitored agreement, while exploring U.S. involvement in Ukraine's nuclear energy sector and discussing regional military intricacies.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Wednesday the possibility of quickly establishing a ceasefire with Russia regarding energy strikes. This development follows talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, in which Kiev pledged a reciprocal response if Moscow breaches the ceasefire terms.
Zelenskiy intends to compile a list of facilities, possibly extending to rail and port infrastructure, for a ceasefire mediated by Washington. This comes after an agreement between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump to pause energy infrastructure attacks. Despite ongoing hostilities, Zelenskiy hinted that without a formal document, drones and missiles might still pose a threat.
Describing his conversation with Trump as perhaps the most productive yet, Zelenskiy indicated no pressure from the U.S. President. A contrast to their previous contentious interaction in February over a minerals agreement, Zelenskiy remained hopeful about future collaborations, including potential roles for U.S. entities in modernizing Ukrainian energy infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
