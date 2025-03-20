Ceasefire Talks Between Ukraine and Russia: Energy Strikes Under Scrutiny

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Wednesday the possibility of quickly establishing a ceasefire with Russia regarding energy strikes. This development follows talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, in which Kiev pledged a reciprocal response if Moscow breaches the ceasefire terms.

Zelenskiy intends to compile a list of facilities, possibly extending to rail and port infrastructure, for a ceasefire mediated by Washington. This comes after an agreement between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump to pause energy infrastructure attacks. Despite ongoing hostilities, Zelenskiy hinted that without a formal document, drones and missiles might still pose a threat.

Describing his conversation with Trump as perhaps the most productive yet, Zelenskiy indicated no pressure from the U.S. President. A contrast to their previous contentious interaction in February over a minerals agreement, Zelenskiy remained hopeful about future collaborations, including potential roles for U.S. entities in modernizing Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

