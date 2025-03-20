Left Menu

Disha Salian Case Sparks Renewed Political Controversy

Amid fresh developments in the Disha Salian death case, political parties are urged to avoid politicizing the matter. Opposition in Maharashtra accuses BJP of conspiracy involving Aaditya Thackeray. With appeals for a CBI probe, issues draw parallels with Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Mumbai Police form a special investigation team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 12:22 IST
Disha Salian Case Sparks Renewed Political Controversy
Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has urged politicians to desist from 'politicizing' the ongoing developments in the 2020 Disha Salian death investigation, citing lack of evidence for any political links. The CID report indicates no political angle, and Gaikwad asserts the absence of proof for murder or rape.

Maharashtra Congress MLC Bhai Jagtap highlighted the Salian family's right to seek justice but questioned the timing of the legal actions. Meanwhile, opposition parties in Maharashtra have targeted the BJP, alleging a conspiracy to tarnish leader Aaditya Thackeray's reputation amid new revelations in the Salian case.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve and former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh alleged that the BJP is involved in a plot to defame Aaditya Thackeray. Disha Salian's father has approached the Bombay High Court for a CBI investigation. Sushant Singh Rajput's father supported the call for an inquiry as parallels emerge between both cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cyber threat detection: How human-AI collaboration is changing the game

A new era in mining: How AI is redefining maintenance and efficiency

Can synthetic data bridge the research gap in rare diseases?

Outsmarting Scammers: A game that can save you from online fraud

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025