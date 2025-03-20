Disha Salian Case Sparks Renewed Political Controversy

The Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has urged politicians to desist from 'politicizing' the ongoing developments in the 2020 Disha Salian death investigation, citing lack of evidence for any political links. The CID report indicates no political angle, and Gaikwad asserts the absence of proof for murder or rape.

Maharashtra Congress MLC Bhai Jagtap highlighted the Salian family's right to seek justice but questioned the timing of the legal actions. Meanwhile, opposition parties in Maharashtra have targeted the BJP, alleging a conspiracy to tarnish leader Aaditya Thackeray's reputation amid new revelations in the Salian case.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve and former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh alleged that the BJP is involved in a plot to defame Aaditya Thackeray. Disha Salian's father has approached the Bombay High Court for a CBI investigation. Sushant Singh Rajput's father supported the call for an inquiry as parallels emerge between both cases.

