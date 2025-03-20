Left Menu

Farmers' Eviction Spurs Political Outcry Over MSP Legalisation

Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey emphasized the urgent need for MSP legalisation after farmers' eviction, criticizing AAP's stance. Amid rising tensions, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav condemned the BJP-led government's inaction towards farmers, while protests were staged against government actions in Punjab and Haryana.

Updated: 20-03-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 13:00 IST
Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of farmers being evicted from the Shambu and Khanauri borders, Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey has called for the legalisation of the Minimum Support Price (MSP). Tirkey condemned the Aam Aadmi Party, criticizing its shift in stance on farmer welfare since gaining power.

Highlighting the consequences of government actions against farmers, Tirkey stated, "Suppressing farmer movements is disappointing... Conversations with the union government are futile without legalising MSP." Police recently evicted farmers from protest sites at these crucial borders, escalating tensions.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP-led Central government for neglecting farmer issues. Yadav, stressing the importance of farmers' prosperity, urged the government to address their demands seriously. Protests erupted, led by Satnam Singh Pannu of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, condemning both central and state governments over the eviction moves.

The unrest has spurred heightened security, with Haryana Police dismantling barricades to prevent further protests. Several farmer leaders, including Jagjit Singh Dallewal, were detained by police forces, further fueling the protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

