Diplomatic Ties: Zelenskiy's Nordic Mission for Peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Norway after Finland, in efforts to end the conflict with Russia. Zelenskiy discussed energy strike cessation with U.S. President Trump. Norway, a staunch supporter, increased financial aid to Ukraine this year and plans further collaboration through meetings with Norwegian officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:14 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made an official visit to Norway on Thursday, following a trip to Finland, as part of a series of diplomatic efforts aimed at mediating the ongoing war with Russia, according to a statement by the Norwegian government.

During discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Zelenskiy expressed optimism that halting energy strikes in the conflict could be achieved promptly, while cautioning that Ukraine would react if Russia breached the ceasefire terms. The dialogue was described as 'fantastic' by the White House.

Norway remains a steadfast ally of Ukraine, recently announcing an increase in financial aid to 85 billion crowns this year. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere affirmed Norway's commitment to support Ukraine, with meetings planned between Zelenskiy's delegation and Norwegian officials, including former NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

