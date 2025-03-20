Left Menu

M23 Rebels Challenge Ceasefire, Capture Strategic Walikale

The Rwandan-backed M23 rebels have captured the strategic town of Walikale, dismissing calls for a ceasefire by Congo and Rwanda leaders. The conflict has intensified, with rebels demanding direct talks with Kinshasa. Despite international pressure, M23 persists in its pursuit of Tutsi rights and improved governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 17:34 IST
M23 Rebels Challenge Ceasefire, Capture Strategic Walikale
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a notable escalation of tension in eastern Congo, Rwandan-backed M23 rebels have seized control of the strategic town of Walikale, defying a ceasefire appeal from Congo and Rwanda's leaders. This development underscores the complexity and volatility of the ongoing conflict, rooted in longstanding ethnic and regional tensions.

Residents of Walikale, a town rich in minerals with a population of approximately 15,000, witnessed the rebels taking control, bringing them closer to the vital city of Kisangani. Civil society activist Fiston Misona confirmed the presence of rebels in the city's center, with reports of several casualties as the conflict deepens.

Despite a surprise meeting in Doha between Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwanda's Paul Kagame, M23 leader Corneille Nangaa dismissed calls for ceasefire negotiations, insisting on direct talks with Kinshasa as the only viable solution. Analysts suggest the rebels feel emboldened by their recent successes, maintaining their demands for Tutsi rights and better governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025