M23 Rebels Challenge Ceasefire, Capture Strategic Walikale

In a notable escalation of tension in eastern Congo, Rwandan-backed M23 rebels have seized control of the strategic town of Walikale, defying a ceasefire appeal from Congo and Rwanda's leaders. This development underscores the complexity and volatility of the ongoing conflict, rooted in longstanding ethnic and regional tensions.

Residents of Walikale, a town rich in minerals with a population of approximately 15,000, witnessed the rebels taking control, bringing them closer to the vital city of Kisangani. Civil society activist Fiston Misona confirmed the presence of rebels in the city's center, with reports of several casualties as the conflict deepens.

Despite a surprise meeting in Doha between Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwanda's Paul Kagame, M23 leader Corneille Nangaa dismissed calls for ceasefire negotiations, insisting on direct talks with Kinshasa as the only viable solution. Analysts suggest the rebels feel emboldened by their recent successes, maintaining their demands for Tutsi rights and better governance.

