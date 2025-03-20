Left Menu

M23 Rebels Capture Strategic Town Amid Calls for Dialogue

The M23 rebels, backed by Rwanda, have taken the strategic town of Walikale in eastern Congo, escalating regional tensions. Despite calls from Congolese and Rwandan leaders for a ceasefire, the rebels seek direct talks with Kinshasa as they push deeper into Congolese territory, threatening further conflict over mineral-rich areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 19:32 IST
M23 Rebels Capture Strategic Town Amid Calls for Dialogue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The M23 rebels, reportedly backed by Rwanda, have captured the strategic town of Walikale, marking a significant advance in their territorial gains in eastern Congo. As the conflict intensifies, Congolese and Rwandan leaders have jointly called for an immediate ceasefire, but the rebels remain uninterested, citing their pursuit of direct talks with Congo's government.

This recent escalation traces back to the aftermath of Rwanda's 1994 genocide and the ensuing competition for mineral resources in eastern Congo. The ongoing conflict has involved forces from both Congo and neighboring countries like Rwanda and Burundi, sparking fears of a broader regional war.

Despite international calls for peace, the M23 rebels, led by the Congo River Alliance, demand direct dialogue with Kinshasa as the only viable solution. As major cities like Kisangani come within rebel reach, the situation remains tense, with analysts pointing to battlefield successes as fueling the rebels' confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025