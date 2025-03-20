M23 Rebels Capture Strategic Town Amid Calls for Dialogue

The M23 rebels, reportedly backed by Rwanda, have captured the strategic town of Walikale, marking a significant advance in their territorial gains in eastern Congo. As the conflict intensifies, Congolese and Rwandan leaders have jointly called for an immediate ceasefire, but the rebels remain uninterested, citing their pursuit of direct talks with Congo's government.

This recent escalation traces back to the aftermath of Rwanda's 1994 genocide and the ensuing competition for mineral resources in eastern Congo. The ongoing conflict has involved forces from both Congo and neighboring countries like Rwanda and Burundi, sparking fears of a broader regional war.

Despite international calls for peace, the M23 rebels, led by the Congo River Alliance, demand direct dialogue with Kinshasa as the only viable solution. As major cities like Kisangani come within rebel reach, the situation remains tense, with analysts pointing to battlefield successes as fueling the rebels' confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)