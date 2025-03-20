Left Menu

House Ruckus: MLA Malik's Remarks Stir Controversy

BJP demands an apology from AAP MLA Mehraj Malik over remarks deemed offensive to a religion. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather commits to reviewing records. Malik apologizes if remarks caused offense, sparking heated exchanges in the House involving BJP members and opposition leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-03-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 20:11 IST
House Ruckus: MLA Malik's Remarks Stir Controversy
Mehraj Malik
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called for an apology from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mehraj Malik, accusing him of making controversial remarks against a particular religion during an assembly session, leading to uproar in the House.

Amid accusations and a heated atmosphere, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather promised to review session records to verify if religious sentiments were hurt. Speaking to the press, Malik justified his stance by indicating that some liquor shops were owned by members of a specific community, and apologized if his comments were offensive.

Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma underscored the gravity of Malik's remarks, urging a formal apology for linking Hindus to liquor consumption. The demand led to further noisy scenes, with BJP members attempting to confront Malik, amidst which Malik reiterated his apologies for any unintentional hurt caused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025