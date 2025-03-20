House Ruckus: MLA Malik's Remarks Stir Controversy

On Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called for an apology from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mehraj Malik, accusing him of making controversial remarks against a particular religion during an assembly session, leading to uproar in the House.

Amid accusations and a heated atmosphere, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather promised to review session records to verify if religious sentiments were hurt. Speaking to the press, Malik justified his stance by indicating that some liquor shops were owned by members of a specific community, and apologized if his comments were offensive.

Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma underscored the gravity of Malik's remarks, urging a formal apology for linking Hindus to liquor consumption. The demand led to further noisy scenes, with BJP members attempting to confront Malik, amidst which Malik reiterated his apologies for any unintentional hurt caused.

(With inputs from agencies.)