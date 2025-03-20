Nepal PM Oli Advocates for Federal Democracy Against Monarchy's Shadow
Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli warns against nostalgia for monarchy, emphasizing the progress made in establishing a democratic republic. He encourages collaboration among all government tiers for effective service delivery. Despite pro-monarchy protests, Oli focuses on economic measures like controlling inflation and supporting youth entrepreneurship.
Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Thursday issued a strong caution against romanticizing the monarchy's past autocratic rule, urging a unified effort to bolster the federal democratic republic's gains.
Addressing the recent wave of protests advocating for monarchy restoration, Oli encouraged the nation to rally around the republican framework while highlighting the significant local governance achieved post-monarchy.
Despite the resurgence of monarchist activism, the Prime Minister assured Parliament of ongoing efforts to stabilize inflation and announced support for youth entrepreneurship with 'startup' loans for 500 entrepreneurs this year.
