Detained Mayor's Political Battle: A Nation Awakes

Turkey's main opposition leader has asserted that any attempt to legally bar Istanbul's detained mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, from running for president will only galvanize support for the opposition party. This assertion comes amid rising tensions as Mayor Imamoglu remains detained on charges of graft and aiding a terrorist group.

In an exclusive interview with Reuters, Ozgur Ozel, chairman of the Republican People's Party (CHP), conveyed that President Tayyip Erdogan is apprehensive about future elections. Ozel accused Erdogan of attempting to sever the opposition's connection with Istanbul by replacing Imamoglu with a trustee.

Ozel declared that the opposition is prepared to launch its strongest democratic response should such actions be pursued. Imamoglu's detention, viewed as a coup attempt by critics, has ignited nationwide protests, reflecting his importance as the CHP's best chance to challenge Erdogan's lengthy political reign.

