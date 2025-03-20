Left Menu

Detained Mayor's Political Battle: A Nation Awakes

Turkey's main opposition leader stated that barring Istanbul's detained mayor from running for president would bolster their party's support. He added that any candidate would defeat President Erdogan. The mayor, seen as the opposition's strongest hope, faces charges of graft, prompting nationwide protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 21:17 IST
Detained Mayor's Political Battle: A Nation Awakes

Turkey's main opposition leader has asserted that any attempt to legally bar Istanbul's detained mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, from running for president will only galvanize support for the opposition party. This assertion comes amid rising tensions as Mayor Imamoglu remains detained on charges of graft and aiding a terrorist group.

In an exclusive interview with Reuters, Ozgur Ozel, chairman of the Republican People's Party (CHP), conveyed that President Tayyip Erdogan is apprehensive about future elections. Ozel accused Erdogan of attempting to sever the opposition's connection with Istanbul by replacing Imamoglu with a trustee.

Ozel declared that the opposition is prepared to launch its strongest democratic response should such actions be pursued. Imamoglu's detention, viewed as a coup attempt by critics, has ignited nationwide protests, reflecting his importance as the CHP's best chance to challenge Erdogan's lengthy political reign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025