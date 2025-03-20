Highways Reopened Amidst Farmers' Tensions: Punjab's Political Storm
After over a year of closures due to farmers' protests, the Shambhu-Ambala Highway in Punjab has reopened following police intervention. Despite political tensions and accusations among parties, the Aam Aadmi Party emphasizes the necessity for open roads to safeguard Punjab's economy. Farmers, meanwhile, resist, demanding justice and governmental accountability.
- Country:
- India
After more than a year of being closed due to lingering farmers' protests, the Shambhu-Ambala Highway in Punjab resumed traffic following a crackdown by the Punjab Police. On Thursday, both Shambhu and Khanauri borders are seeing the dismantlement of temporary structures, indicators of a prolonged protest period.
The political climate intensifies as the Aam Aadmi Party reiterates its commitment to the farmers, while emphasizing the significance of reconvening traffic to sustain Punjab's faltering economy. The BJP, however, criticized AAP leader Bhagwant Mann for allegedly orchestrating the clearing operation to gain favor ahead of local elections, with Congress expressing discontent over both parties' strategies.
Farmer groups like Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are mobilizing protests against the recent police actions. Sentiments remain charged, with numerous political and farmer leaders addressing the implications of reopening roads vis-a-vis the regional economy and sustenance of law and order.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Privately run immigration detention centre that previously held families in Texas to reopen
Israel: Ben Gurion Airport's Terminal One to reopen in time for post-war travel surge
'ED raid on SDPI offices, part of hate politics, ' SDPI' s Abdul Majeed
Police have moved HC on relief to ex-scribe over Shivaji remarks, Oppn doing politics: Fadnavis
Germany's Fiscal Tectonic Shift: Will Politics Prevail?