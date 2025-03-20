Highways Reopened Amidst Farmers' Tensions: Punjab's Political Storm

After more than a year of being closed due to lingering farmers' protests, the Shambhu-Ambala Highway in Punjab resumed traffic following a crackdown by the Punjab Police. On Thursday, both Shambhu and Khanauri borders are seeing the dismantlement of temporary structures, indicators of a prolonged protest period.

The political climate intensifies as the Aam Aadmi Party reiterates its commitment to the farmers, while emphasizing the significance of reconvening traffic to sustain Punjab's faltering economy. The BJP, however, criticized AAP leader Bhagwant Mann for allegedly orchestrating the clearing operation to gain favor ahead of local elections, with Congress expressing discontent over both parties' strategies.

Farmer groups like Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are mobilizing protests against the recent police actions. Sentiments remain charged, with numerous political and farmer leaders addressing the implications of reopening roads vis-a-vis the regional economy and sustenance of law and order.

