Left Menu

Highways Reopened Amidst Farmers' Tensions: Punjab's Political Storm

After over a year of closures due to farmers' protests, the Shambhu-Ambala Highway in Punjab has reopened following police intervention. Despite political tensions and accusations among parties, the Aam Aadmi Party emphasizes the necessity for open roads to safeguard Punjab's economy. Farmers, meanwhile, resist, demanding justice and governmental accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-03-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 23:04 IST
Highways Reopened Amidst Farmers' Tensions: Punjab's Political Storm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

After more than a year of being closed due to lingering farmers' protests, the Shambhu-Ambala Highway in Punjab resumed traffic following a crackdown by the Punjab Police. On Thursday, both Shambhu and Khanauri borders are seeing the dismantlement of temporary structures, indicators of a prolonged protest period.

The political climate intensifies as the Aam Aadmi Party reiterates its commitment to the farmers, while emphasizing the significance of reconvening traffic to sustain Punjab's faltering economy. The BJP, however, criticized AAP leader Bhagwant Mann for allegedly orchestrating the clearing operation to gain favor ahead of local elections, with Congress expressing discontent over both parties' strategies.

Farmer groups like Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are mobilizing protests against the recent police actions. Sentiments remain charged, with numerous political and farmer leaders addressing the implications of reopening roads vis-a-vis the regional economy and sustenance of law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025