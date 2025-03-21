Thousands Protest Netanyahu's Move to Oust Shin Bet Head Amid Ongoing Conflict
Thousands of Israelis are protesting against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to dismiss Shin Bet head Ronen Bar. The demonstrations, linked to Netanyahu's re-election and ongoing conflict in Gaza, highlight tensions over perceived threats to Israeli democracy and the handling of hostages by Hamas.
In Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets in protest against the recent decision by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to dismiss Ronen Bar, head of the domestic intelligence service, Shin Bet. This marks the third consecutive day of public demonstrations.
Amidst escalating tension, police employed water cannons and made several arrests to control scuffles that ensued as protesters clashed with officers near the prime minister's residence and other key locations.
The protests underscore the current political divide in Israel, exacerbated by a controversial government decision to resume military operations in Gaza, threatening the fragile ceasefire and leaving uncertainty over the fate of hostages held by Hamas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages
Hamas brushes off Trump's threat, says it will only free hostages in return for lasting truce
UPDATE 2-Hamas says Trump threats encourage Netanyahu to evade Gaza ceasefire deal
UPDATE 5-Hamas says Trump's threats spur Netanyahu to evade Gaza ceasefire deal
FBI committed to bringing home American hostages held in foreign countries, director says