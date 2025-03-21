RSS Leaders Tackle Critical Issues in Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha

On Friday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat inaugurated the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the organization's top decision-making body, for a three-day meeting set to discuss pivotal national issues, including the situation in Manipur and concerns over a rising 'North-South divide' in the nation.

In a press conference, RSS joint secretary C R Mukunda highlighted the meeting's critical nature, promising that 'intense decisions on contemporary and burning issues' will be reached. The event includes participation from heads of 32 affiliated organizations.

Mukunda noted Manipur's struggles over the past 20 months but expressed optimism, citing the central government's vision as a source of hope for the region, despite political and administrative challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)