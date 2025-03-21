RSS Leaders Tackle Critical Issues in Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha
The RSS's top decision-making body, Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, has convened to address key national issues, including tension in Manipur and potential North-South divides in India. With leaders from 32 affiliated organizations present, important political and administrative discussions are expected over the three-day meeting.
On Friday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat inaugurated the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the organization's top decision-making body, for a three-day meeting set to discuss pivotal national issues, including the situation in Manipur and concerns over a rising 'North-South divide' in the nation.
In a press conference, RSS joint secretary C R Mukunda highlighted the meeting's critical nature, promising that 'intense decisions on contemporary and burning issues' will be reached. The event includes participation from heads of 32 affiliated organizations.
Mukunda noted Manipur's struggles over the past 20 months but expressed optimism, citing the central government's vision as a source of hope for the region, despite political and administrative challenges.
