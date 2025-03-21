Left Menu

RSS Leaders Tackle Critical Issues in Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha

The RSS's top decision-making body, Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, has convened to address key national issues, including tension in Manipur and potential North-South divides in India. With leaders from 32 affiliated organizations present, important political and administrative discussions are expected over the three-day meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-03-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 11:30 IST
RSS Leaders Tackle Critical Issues in Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat inaugurated the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the organization's top decision-making body, for a three-day meeting set to discuss pivotal national issues, including the situation in Manipur and concerns over a rising 'North-South divide' in the nation.

In a press conference, RSS joint secretary C R Mukunda highlighted the meeting's critical nature, promising that 'intense decisions on contemporary and burning issues' will be reached. The event includes participation from heads of 32 affiliated organizations.

Mukunda noted Manipur's struggles over the past 20 months but expressed optimism, citing the central government's vision as a source of hope for the region, despite political and administrative challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025