National Anthem Controversy: Bihar Assembly in Turmoil Over CM Nitish Kumar's Alleged Insult

The Bihar Assembly descended into chaos on Friday as a heated dispute erupted between ruling and opposition MLAs over Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's actions during the national anthem. The controversy stems from an incident at the Sepak Takraw World Cup 2025 inaugural ceremony, where Kumar unexpectedly left the dais during the anthem.

Opposition members flooded the Well of the Assembly, wielding placards and vocally demanding an unconditional apology from Kumar. Some also called for his resignation, arguing that his actions constituted a grave insult to the national anthem and, by extension, to the country.

Despite attempts by Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary to handle the situation within procedural bounds, the uproar persisted, leading to the House's adjournment. The incident has sparked further dissent, with opposition leaders questioning the silence of other NDA figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)