Punjab Assembly Walkout Over Controversial Assault & Detentions
Congress MLAs exited the Punjab Assembly during the budget session to protest an alleged assault on a colonel and his son, and the detention of farmers. Governor Kataria's address was interrupted by Leader of Opposition Bajwa, highlighting the incidents. They carried placards criticizing the state government.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, Congress MLAs staged a walkout on the first day of the Punjab Assembly's budget session to voice their protest over incidents of alleged assault and farmer detentions.
Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa interrupted Governor Gulab Chand Kataria's address, aiming to draw attention to the reported assault involving an army colonel and his son in Patiala, as well as the detention of farmer leaders.
The assembly's session was briefly disrupted as the protesting MLAs, wearing black armbands and carrying placards, descended into the Well of the House, chanting slogans against the state government. The controversial incidents have escalated tensions within Punjab's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
