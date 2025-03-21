Novi Sad Collapse: A Catalyst for Change in Serbia
The roof collapse at Novi Sad railway station resulted in the death of a teenager, becoming the 16th related fatality. The disaster has sparked mass protests in Serbia against corruption and mismanagement, leading to high-profile resignations and a government shake-up. President Vucic faces significant political challenges.
- Country:
- Serbia
The tragic fallout from the November roof collapse at Novi Sad's railway station escalated on Friday as an 18-year-old identified as V.C. succumbed to his injuries. This marks the 16th death from the incident, amplifying public outcry and protest in Serbia.
Despite exhaustive treatment efforts at Belgrade's Military Medical Academy, V.C.'s death has spotlighted alleged widespread corruption and infrastructure mismanagement. Officials, including President Aleksandar Vucic, have denied these accusations even as they face increasing pressure.
As public discontent grows, Serbia is seeing a wave of student-led protests. Amidst the turmoil, Prime Minister Milos Vucevic has stepped down along with two ministers, prompting a government crisis and the possibility of a snap election if a new prime minister isn't named soon.
