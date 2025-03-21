Trump and Xi: The Tariff Talks

President Donald Trump announced on Friday his intention to hold discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping about tariffs. The plan signals a move towards diplomatic negotiations between two of the world's largest economies.

This announcement could mark a significant chapter in the ongoing trade discussions that have captured global attention. As the U.S. and China remain central figures in the global economy, these talks are anticipated to influence international trade dynamics.

The presence of both leaders in these discussions underscores the critical nature of the tariff issue and its potential impact on bilateral relations.

