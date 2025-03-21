Escalating Gaza Conflict: Strikes, Power Struggles, and Ceasefire Challenges
A strike in Gaza killed a family as tensions rise between Israel and Hamas. Israeli forces advance into Gaza, urging Hamas to release hostages. Meanwhile, domestic challenges for Netanyahu intensify with attempts to dismiss Shin Bet's chief. The conflict has resulted in widespread casualties and humanitarian crises in Gaza.
- Country:
- Israel
In a tragic incident, a strike in Gaza on Friday resulted in the death of a family as Israel vowed to strengthen its hold in the region until hostages are released by Hamas. Several civilians, including children, were killed in an explosion east of Gaza City.
Israeli forces, having gained strategic advantage in a corridor dividing Gaza's north and south, are intensifying their operations under Defence Minister Israel Katz's orders. Tensions in Israel are also manifesting domestically, with Prime Minister Netanyahu facing a setback after the Supreme Court halted the firing of Shin Bet's chief.
The conflict has profound humanitarian implications, with nearly 600 Palestinian casualties since a ceasefire was broken. The truce, intended to facilitate hostage release and bring calm, fell apart, escalating military actions while the region grapples with ongoing humanitarian strife.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Kremlin says Rubio's view of Ukraine conflict as a US-Russia proxy war matches that of Putin
Kremlin says Rubio's view of Ukraine conflict as a US-Russia proxy war matches that of Putin
Europe is stronger than Russia and can win any conflict, says Poland's Tusk
UPDATE 2-Hamas says Trump threats encourage Netanyahu to evade Gaza ceasefire deal
UPDATE 5-Hamas says Trump's threats spur Netanyahu to evade Gaza ceasefire deal