Escalating Gaza Conflict: Strikes, Power Struggles, and Ceasefire Challenges

A strike in Gaza killed a family as tensions rise between Israel and Hamas. Israeli forces advance into Gaza, urging Hamas to release hostages. Meanwhile, domestic challenges for Netanyahu intensify with attempts to dismiss Shin Bet's chief. The conflict has resulted in widespread casualties and humanitarian crises in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic incident, a strike in Gaza on Friday resulted in the death of a family as Israel vowed to strengthen its hold in the region until hostages are released by Hamas. Several civilians, including children, were killed in an explosion east of Gaza City.

Israeli forces, having gained strategic advantage in a corridor dividing Gaza's north and south, are intensifying their operations under Defence Minister Israel Katz's orders. Tensions in Israel are also manifesting domestically, with Prime Minister Netanyahu facing a setback after the Supreme Court halted the firing of Shin Bet's chief.

The conflict has profound humanitarian implications, with nearly 600 Palestinian casualties since a ceasefire was broken. The truce, intended to facilitate hostage release and bring calm, fell apart, escalating military actions while the region grapples with ongoing humanitarian strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

