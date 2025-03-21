Southern States Unite: A Historic Delimitation Discussion in Chennai

Chennai has become the focal point of political discussions as leaders from Telangana, including Congress Chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud and BRS leader K T Rama Rao, arrive for a significant meeting on Lok Sabha constituency delimitation. Convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, the gathering underscores mounting concerns over central policies impacting southern representation.

With Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also anticipated to join, regional leaders are set to deliberate on strategies to counter what they perceive as a conspiracy by the BJP-led central government, which they claim undermines the crucial contributions of southern states to India's economy.

As participants engage in these discussions, the conference hosted by Tamil Nadu's DMK represents more than just a meeting; it is the initiation of a movement aimed at securing fair representation for southern states. This coordinated effort marks a pivotal moment for political momentum in the region.

