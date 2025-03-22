Left Menu

Chennai Conclave: A Strategic Diversion Amid Scandal Allegations

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticized the recent meeting on Lok Sabha constituency delimitation in Chennai, alleging it was a ploy by Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK to distract from a suspected liquor scam. He also accused attending parties of corruption and hinted at a Congress-BRS understanding in Telangana.

Hyderabad | Updated: 22-03-2025 15:25 IST
In a sharp critique, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar characterized the recent meeting on Lok Sabha constituency delimitation in Chennai as a strategic distraction orchestrated by Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK. The aim, he claimed, was to sway public attention away from ongoing allegations about a substantial Rs 1,000 crore liquor scam involving the party.

Speaking to reporters in Karimnagar district, Kumar cited statements from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, asserting that no decisions regarding seat reductions in southern India had been finalized. He accused the DMK and other involved parties of engaging in corrupt practices, describing the meeting as a 'gang of thieves coming together' to malign the BJP.

The meeting, attended by Telangana political figures linked to both Congress and the BRS, signaled a tacit political understanding between these parties, Kumar claimed. He urged the public to observe their alignment, noting that the BRS seemed to receive favorable treatment from the Congress government in Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

