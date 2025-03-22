Tamil Nadu's Bold Push for Delimitation Reform Sparks National Debate

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's Joint Action Meeting on delimitation wrapped up successfully on Saturday, generating a nationwide discussion. DMK MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu expressed satisfaction with the event, marking it as a significant initiative to address delimitation concerns.

Kanimozhi highlighted the meeting's effectiveness in conveying their stance to both the public and the government, describing it as the first such initiative from Tamil Nadu to bring delimitation issues to the forefront. The event communicated the implications of delimitation reforms to citizens and government alike, setting the stage for further actions. A follow-up meeting in Hyderabad is on the cards, with dates yet to be confirmed.

The Telangana Congress also voiced its opposition to the current delimitation framework, calling for comprehensive discussions at another meeting slated for April. Meanwhile, the Joint Action Committee issued a resolution demanding transparency from the Union government and proposed extending the freeze on Parliamentary constituencies based on 1971 census data for another 25 years to protect states with effective population control measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)