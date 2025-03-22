Left Menu

South India's Struggle Against Population-Based Delimitation

Andhra Pradesh Congress president Y S Sharmila criticizes population-based delimitation, warning it will disadvantage southern states, amplifying North India's political control. She urges unity among southern political parties to resist this perceived inequality and calls out the silence of local leaders aligned with Modi's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 22-03-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 17:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President Y S Sharmila has voiced concern over the proposed delimitation based on population, warning that such measures could marginalize southern states and result in significant losses. She pledged unyielding opposition to such changes.

Sharmila highlighted that delimitation would reinforce North India's dominance in Indian politics by diminishing the influence of southern states. She stressed that this issue is a defense of people's rights over political gains.

Citing data, she illustrated the disparity, noting that while Uttar Pradesh could gain 143 additional Parliament seats, four southern states—Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana—would gain only 144 combined. Sharmila urged southern parties to unify against this proposed change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

