South India's Struggle Against Population-Based Delimitation

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President Y S Sharmila has voiced concern over the proposed delimitation based on population, warning that such measures could marginalize southern states and result in significant losses. She pledged unyielding opposition to such changes.

Sharmila highlighted that delimitation would reinforce North India's dominance in Indian politics by diminishing the influence of southern states. She stressed that this issue is a defense of people's rights over political gains.

Citing data, she illustrated the disparity, noting that while Uttar Pradesh could gain 143 additional Parliament seats, four southern states—Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana—would gain only 144 combined. Sharmila urged southern parties to unify against this proposed change.

