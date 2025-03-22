BJP Leader Narayan Rane's Allegations Shake Up Disha Salian Case Controversy
BJP leader Narayan Rane alleges that Uddhav Thackeray sought him not to implicate his son Aaditya Thackeray in the Disha Salian death case. Rane demands an FIR and Aaditya's arrest despite denials from Uddhav and Aaditya. The Salian case resurfaces as her father seeks a fresh probe.
BJP leader Narayan Rane has stirred the pot anew by alleging that former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray contacted him during the pandemic to urge him not to involve his son, Aaditya Thackeray, in the investigation of Disha Salian's death.
Rane, addressing the media, pressed for the police to lodge an FIR and arrest the ex-minister Aaditya Thackeray, claiming that Rajput's death was a murder. Uddhav Thackeray has dismissed these allegations, asserting his son was not at all linked to the case, and Aaditya stated he intends to counter the accusations in court.
The Disha Salian case has regained public attention due to her father, Satish Salian, who plans to approach the Bombay High Court for a new inquiry, seeking the case's transfer to the CBI and an FIR against Aaditya Thackeray.
