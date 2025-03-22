Left Menu

Debate Over Delimitation: Political Agenda or Genuine Concern?

RSS leader Arun Kumar questioned the political motives behind discussions on the delimitation process, urging patience until the Centre formally initiates it. He highlighted the constitutional nature of delimitation and called for unity across regional and linguistic lines, asserting that such issues should not be divisive.

On Saturday, RSS joint general secretary Arun Kumar questioned the intentions of those involved in discussions on the delimitation process, suggesting they may be driven by political agendas rather than genuine concern.

His comments come as leaders from southern states gathered in Chennai at the behest of DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. Kumar criticized these discussions, stating the Centre has not yet begun the delimitation process, which should wait for formal initiation and drafting of an Act.

Kumar also called for trust and unity among states, urging that language and regional issues should not divide the nation, reflecting the democratic tenants of India.

