Finance Minister Criticizes DMK's Emotional Election Tactics

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently accused the DMK of focusing on emotional issues like Hindi imposition to distract from their lack of achievements. She criticized the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu and questioned DMK's distinct accomplishments, calling these tactics an attempt to divert attention from corruption.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has accused the DMK of leveraging emotional issues such as alleged Hindi imposition and Parliament delimitation to mask its lack of tangible achievements. As the 2024 Assembly elections approach, she asserts that the ruling party has nothing significant to showcase to the people of Tamil Nadu.

Sitharaman lambasted the state's law and order situation, pointing to the recent Anna University sexual assault case and questioning the DMK's overall governance. She challenged the party to list any distinct welfare measures it has introduced, hinting that the focus on emotional topics is a strategy to overshadow allegations of corruption and other irregularities.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance against state injustices in delimitation, Sitharaman argued that the DMK's narrative aims to regressively evoke past decades to sway voters. On the topic of Hindi imposition, she dismissed such claims as baseless, rooted in historical propaganda.

