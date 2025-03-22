Left Menu

Court Drama: AAP's Jain vs BJP's Swaraj in Defamation Case

A Delhi court has issued a notice to BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj following an appeal by AAP leader Satyendra Jain in a defamation case. Jain alleges that Swaraj accused him of corruption, including recovering significant gold and cash from his home. The matter is set for an April hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 23:18 IST
Court Drama: AAP's Jain vs BJP's Swaraj in Defamation Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has responded to an appeal filed by AAP leader Satyendra Jain, issuing a notice to BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj regarding alleged defamation. The response follows Jain's challenge to a trial court decision that refused to acknowledge his complaint against Swaraj.

Presiding over the case, Special Judge Jitendra Singh has scheduled a court date for April 15, where the matter will be further deliberated. Earlier, the trial court had dismissed the criminal defamation complaint lodged by Jain on February 20, potentially carrying a maximum two-year jail penalty.

Jain has accused Swaraj of making defamatory statements during a television interview in October 2023. He claims that Swaraj falsely alleged the discovery of Rs 3 crore in cash, 1.8 kg of gold, and 133 gold coins at his residence, labeling him corrupt for political benefit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025