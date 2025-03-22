Court Drama: AAP's Jain vs BJP's Swaraj in Defamation Case

A Delhi court has responded to an appeal filed by AAP leader Satyendra Jain, issuing a notice to BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj regarding alleged defamation. The response follows Jain's challenge to a trial court decision that refused to acknowledge his complaint against Swaraj.

Presiding over the case, Special Judge Jitendra Singh has scheduled a court date for April 15, where the matter will be further deliberated. Earlier, the trial court had dismissed the criminal defamation complaint lodged by Jain on February 20, potentially carrying a maximum two-year jail penalty.

Jain has accused Swaraj of making defamatory statements during a television interview in October 2023. He claims that Swaraj falsely alleged the discovery of Rs 3 crore in cash, 1.8 kg of gold, and 133 gold coins at his residence, labeling him corrupt for political benefit.

