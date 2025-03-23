Left Menu

Trump's Crackdown on Legal Advocacy Sparks Uproar

President Donald Trump's directive to sanction lawyers involved in lawsuits against the government has ignited significant backlash. Legal advocacy groups, along with major law firms, claim Trump's actions aim to intimidate and suppress legal challenges. The directive has prompted a call for legal solidarity against the president's orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 00:40 IST
Legal advocacy groups are raising alarms following President Donald Trump's recent directive targeting lawyers and law firms that file lawsuits against his administration. Trump accused lawyers of enabling fraud within the immigration system and directed the Justice Department to impose sanctions for misconduct.

The president's order specifically targets law firms engaging in what he describes as politically motivated lawsuits. The directive also threatens to strip firms of security clearances and terminate their federal contracts. Critics, including the American Civil Liberties Union, argue this measure aims to silence legal challenges to Trump's policies.

More than 100 lawsuits, involving issues from immigration to transgender rights, have been filed against the Trump administration. Major law firms and advocacy groups, facing potential sanctions, are rallying support to challenge Trump's actions, asserting it undermines the judicial process and professional ethics.

