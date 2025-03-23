Nagpur Unrest: Sanjay Nirupam Blames 'Bangladesh Connection'
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam alleged Bangladesh-linked individuals were involved in the Nagpur violence on March 17, labeling it as part of a larger conspiracy. He criticized the Shiv Sena (UBT) and expressed concerns about their alignment with groups he deems as instigators, urging strong measures to prevent future incidents.
- Country:
- India
Nagpur witnessed a surge of violence on March 17, following rumors around protests organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad regarding Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam claims that individuals linked to Bangladesh fueled the unrest.
Nirupam criticized opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) for allegedly aligning with instigators of the violence, suggesting an 'anti-Hindu' shift in their stance. The violence led to stone-pelting and arson, injuring 33 police personnel.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis cautioned against premature conclusions about a foreign connection as investigations continue. Authorities have identified 104 individuals from CCTV analysis, with actions already taken against several, including minors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
