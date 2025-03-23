Left Menu

Nagpur Unrest: Sanjay Nirupam Blames 'Bangladesh Connection'

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam alleged Bangladesh-linked individuals were involved in the Nagpur violence on March 17, labeling it as part of a larger conspiracy. He criticized the Shiv Sena (UBT) and expressed concerns about their alignment with groups he deems as instigators, urging strong measures to prevent future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 12:56 IST
Nagpur Unrest: Sanjay Nirupam Blames 'Bangladesh Connection'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nagpur witnessed a surge of violence on March 17, following rumors around protests organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad regarding Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam claims that individuals linked to Bangladesh fueled the unrest.

Nirupam criticized opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) for allegedly aligning with instigators of the violence, suggesting an 'anti-Hindu' shift in their stance. The violence led to stone-pelting and arson, injuring 33 police personnel.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis cautioned against premature conclusions about a foreign connection as investigations continue. Authorities have identified 104 individuals from CCTV analysis, with actions already taken against several, including minors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025