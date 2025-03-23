Imamoglu's Arrest: A Political Storm in Turkiye

A court in Turkiye formally arrested Istanbul's Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on corruption charges, a move that has sparked the largest wave of demonstrations in more than a decade.

Imamoglu, a key rival of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was detained earlier this week after a raid and is being held pending trial.

The arrest, perceived as politically motivated, has intensified concerns about democracy in the country as Imamoglu remained a significant contender for the 2028 presidential election.

(With inputs from agencies.)