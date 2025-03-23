Left Menu

Imamoglu's Arrest: A Political Storm in Turkiye

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a prominent opponent of President Erdogan, has been formally arrested on corruption charges. His detention, following a raid on his home, has led to significant protests and heightened tensions over democracy in Turkiye. His imprisonment is widely seen as a political maneuver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 23-03-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 13:22 IST
  • Turkey

A court in Turkiye formally arrested Istanbul's Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on corruption charges, a move that has sparked the largest wave of demonstrations in more than a decade.

Imamoglu, a key rival of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was detained earlier this week after a raid and is being held pending trial.

The arrest, perceived as politically motivated, has intensified concerns about democracy in the country as Imamoglu remained a significant contender for the 2028 presidential election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

