Istanbul Mayor's Imprisonment: A Step Towards Presidency?

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, considered an electoral threat to President Erdogan, has been jailed pending trial. CHP leader Ozgur Ozel highlights the mayor's potential presidential aspirations. The CHP plans a rally against Imamoglu's detention as he was the only candidate for their presidential nominee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 23-03-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 16:25 IST
Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu has been imprisoned pending a trial, raising concerns about his future political aspirations. The Turkish court's decision comes as Imamoglu emerges as a formidable electoral threat to President Tayyip Erdogan, according to the main opposition leader.

Following the casting of votes in an internal CHP ballot, where Imamoglu stood as the sole presidential candidate, CHP member Ozgur Ozel confirmed plans for a rally opposing the mayor's detention.

Ozel emphasized the mayor's strategic place within the CHP, noting that he represents a significant challenge to Erdogan's leadership in the upcoming elections.

