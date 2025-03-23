Chaos in Gaza: The Human Cost of Conflict
Israeli strikes across Gaza have intensified, killing numerous civilians including women and children. The death toll of Palestinians has surged past 50,000. Amidst the havoc, Palestinians are forced to flee, while Israeli plans to depopulate Gaza face international criticism for potentially violating human rights laws.
Intensified Israeli strikes in Gaza have led to the deaths of at least 26 Palestinians overnight, including significant political figures and several women and children. This spike in violence has raised concerns globally, as the Palestinian Health Ministry reports over 50,000 casualties since the conflict reignited.
Despite the purported target of militants, many civilians are affected, with Gaza residents fleeing en masse. International law faces scrutiny as Israel plans the voluntary departure of Palestinians, drawing criticism for potential forced expulsion amid ongoing military actions.
The humanitarian crisis continues to escalate, with the conflict disrupting negotiations towards a lasting ceasefire. In response, mass protests have erupted in Israel, demanding agreements for the return of hostages, adding layers of complexity to an already dire situation in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
