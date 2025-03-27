Trump Considers Tariff Reductions for TikTok Deal

In a move to secure an agreement involving the social media platform TikTok, U.S. President Donald Trump suggested he might offer China a slight reduction in tariffs. The announcement came as Trump spoke with reporters on Wednesday.

Trump emphasized that China's role in approving the deal is crucial, suggesting a possible pathway to resolution through tariff adjustments. This potential shift indicates a strategic maneuver to engage with China effectively.

Moreover, Trump hinted at extending the looming deadline for the agreement, should negotiations require more time. This flexibility underscores the importance of reaching a successful deal over the app.

(With inputs from agencies.)