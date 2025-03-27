Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions: U.S.-Cuba-Jamaica Health Program Under Scrutiny

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has expressed concerns over Cuban medical programs in Jamaica, alleging labor exploitation. Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness defends the presence of Cuban doctors, crucial to addressing a healthcare personnel deficit. U.S. visa bans are looming, while Caribbean leaders reject exploitation claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 03:28 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 03:28 IST
The diplomatic relationship between the U.S. and the Caribbean is experiencing strain, following U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's comments over the involvement of Cuban medical personnel in Jamaica. Rubio, vocal about his stance against Cuba's policies, raised the issue of alleged human trafficking tied to Cuban doctors, which the Jamaican government staunchly denies.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness emphasized the importance of Cuban doctors to the nation's healthcare system, insisting these workers operate under fair labor conditions. Despite Washington's threats of visa restrictions, many Caribbean leaders argue that Cuban medical programs are ethical and invaluable to local healthcare.

Rubio, targeting the broader Caribbean region, also hinted at possible visa bans related to citizenship-by-investment schemes. Meanwhile, he noted the potential for stronger U.S.-Caribbean ties through economic initiatives and security cooperation, though specifics remain sparse as diplomatic discussions continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

