Canada's Strategic Response to U.S. Tariff Threats

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that Canada will delay its response to the latest tariff threats from the U.S., set to wait until next week for a strategic decision. Carney emphasized that all countermeasure options remain open for consideration.

Engaging provincial leaders and business heads, he aims to formulate a unified plan to address the tariff challenges imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. The tariffs notably target the auto sector and could significantly impact the Canadian economy.

Carney, pausing his re-election campaign, called upon the public to support his Liberal Party for a robust mandate to confront U.S. trade policies effectively. He hinted at potential excise duties on oil and commodities as part of Canada's strategic countermeasures.

