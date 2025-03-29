Legal Battle Erupts Over Executive Orders

A federal judge on Friday ruled in favor of law firm Jenner & Block, granting a temporary restraining order against an executive order issued by former President Donald Trump. The contentious order had targeted the firm specifically, igniting a legal showdown.

Jenner & Block, along with fellow law firm WilmerHale, took legal action against the Trump administration earlier in the day following executive orders that had severe implications for their operations. These orders included the suspension of security clearances for their attorneys.

The executive orders additionally enforced restrictions on the firms' access to government buildings and limited their ability to engage in federal contracting work, sparking significant controversy and legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)