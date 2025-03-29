Congress Stages Protest Against Rising Terrorism in Jammu

The Congress organized a protest march in Jammu on Saturday, condemning the Central government's perceived failure to curtail terrorism in the region. The demonstration, stretching from Panjtirthi to Parade Chowk, came in the wake of a deadly encounter in Kathua district that claimed the lives of four policemen.

Led by Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee working presidents Tara Chand and Raman Bhalla, protestors sought to highlight their anger over the current security situation. They also demanded the immediate restoration of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing the need for constitutional protections.

As participants expressed grief over the loss of security personnel, leaders criticized the government's inability to maintain peace. They urged for immediate actions to prevent further violence and restore trust among the people in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)