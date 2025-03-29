Left Menu

Ramdas Athawale Confident of Modi's Fourth Term Victory

Union minister Ramdas Athawale expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ability to secure a fourth consecutive term, surpassing Jawahar Lal Nehru's record. Athawale commended the Modi government's corruption-free tenure and addressed issues concerning the Mahabodhi Temple Complex in Bihar and communal tensions in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 29-03-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 22:12 IST
Ramdas Athawale Confident of Modi's Fourth Term Victory
Ramdas Athawale
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Saturday affirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to surpass Jawahar Lal Nehru's legacy by winning a fourth consecutive term. Athawale, on a three-day Bihar tour, praised Modi for leading a corruption-free government, inching India towards being the world's third-largest economy.

Athawale also touched upon local concerns, urging Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to address Buddhists' demands for control over the Mahabodhi Temple Complex in Bodh Gaya. He highlighted the historical significance of the site, emphasizing the sustained protests by Buddhists for year-long.

The Republican Party of India (Athawale) chief addressed Maharashtra's communal tensions linked to the depiction of historical figures in the film 'Chhava'. He appealed for unity among communities and assured that the BJP-led government promotes inclusive growth for all, including Muslims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025