Ramdas Athawale Confident of Modi's Fourth Term Victory
Union minister Ramdas Athawale expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ability to secure a fourth consecutive term, surpassing Jawahar Lal Nehru's record. Athawale commended the Modi government's corruption-free tenure and addressed issues concerning the Mahabodhi Temple Complex in Bihar and communal tensions in Maharashtra.
- Country:
- India
Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Saturday affirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to surpass Jawahar Lal Nehru's legacy by winning a fourth consecutive term. Athawale, on a three-day Bihar tour, praised Modi for leading a corruption-free government, inching India towards being the world's third-largest economy.
Athawale also touched upon local concerns, urging Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to address Buddhists' demands for control over the Mahabodhi Temple Complex in Bodh Gaya. He highlighted the historical significance of the site, emphasizing the sustained protests by Buddhists for year-long.
The Republican Party of India (Athawale) chief addressed Maharashtra's communal tensions linked to the depiction of historical figures in the film 'Chhava'. He appealed for unity among communities and assured that the BJP-led government promotes inclusive growth for all, including Muslims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Clashes Erupt in Jharkhand During Holi, Vehicles Torched Amid Communal Tension
Controversial Law Against Naxalism Sparks Debate in Maharashtra
Sharad Pawar Calls for Policy to Address Farmer Suicides in Maharashtra
Raise Your Index to Silence Fear: Maharashtra Village's Novel Initiative
Political Turmoil and Communal Tensions Erupt in Jharkhand