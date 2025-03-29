Ramdas Athawale Confident of Modi's Fourth Term Victory

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Saturday affirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to surpass Jawahar Lal Nehru's legacy by winning a fourth consecutive term. Athawale, on a three-day Bihar tour, praised Modi for leading a corruption-free government, inching India towards being the world's third-largest economy.

Athawale also touched upon local concerns, urging Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to address Buddhists' demands for control over the Mahabodhi Temple Complex in Bodh Gaya. He highlighted the historical significance of the site, emphasizing the sustained protests by Buddhists for year-long.

The Republican Party of India (Athawale) chief addressed Maharashtra's communal tensions linked to the depiction of historical figures in the film 'Chhava'. He appealed for unity among communities and assured that the BJP-led government promotes inclusive growth for all, including Muslims.

(With inputs from agencies.)