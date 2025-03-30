Sudden Mass Firing at US Institute of Peace Amidst Government Downsizing
The US Institute of Peace, a think tank dedicated to conflict resolution, has seen mass firings following its targeting for closure by President Trump's administration. Individuals received termination notices via personal emails, leading to legal challenges. Remaining staff have until April 7 to clear personal items.
- Country:
- United States
Most employees at the US Institute of Peace, a congressionally funded think tank, faced sudden job terminations as part of a government downsizing initiative by the Trump administration. The institute, which aims to prevent and resolve conflicts globally, fell under an executive order for closure.
On Friday evening, employees were notified of their dismissal through personal email accounts, having lost access to the organization's systems. Among the few spared were those in human resources and overseas staff, who have until April 9 to return to the United States.
A legal dispute arose following a blockade incident involving DOGE members, with a US District Judge criticizing DOGE's actions but not reinstating board members. The White House justified the move as a step to eliminate inefficiencies and save taxpayer dollars.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Executive Order Targets Security Clearances at Major Law Firm
Trump's Executive Order Sparks Legal Controversy
Trump's Executive Order Targets Law Firm Over Security Clearances
Voice of America Under Siege: Trump’s Executive Order Sparks Controversy
Trump's Executive Order Targets U.S. Government Media Parent