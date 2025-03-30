Sudden Mass Firing at US Institute of Peace Amidst Government Downsizing

Most employees at the US Institute of Peace, a congressionally funded think tank, faced sudden job terminations as part of a government downsizing initiative by the Trump administration. The institute, which aims to prevent and resolve conflicts globally, fell under an executive order for closure.

On Friday evening, employees were notified of their dismissal through personal email accounts, having lost access to the organization's systems. Among the few spared were those in human resources and overseas staff, who have until April 9 to return to the United States.

A legal dispute arose following a blockade incident involving DOGE members, with a US District Judge criticizing DOGE's actions but not reinstating board members. The White House justified the move as a step to eliminate inefficiencies and save taxpayer dollars.

(With inputs from agencies.)