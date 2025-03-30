Left Menu

Sudden Mass Firing at US Institute of Peace Amidst Government Downsizing

The US Institute of Peace, a think tank dedicated to conflict resolution, has seen mass firings following its targeting for closure by President Trump's administration. Individuals received termination notices via personal emails, leading to legal challenges. Remaining staff have until April 7 to clear personal items.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2025 03:28 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 03:28 IST
Sudden Mass Firing at US Institute of Peace Amidst Government Downsizing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Most employees at the US Institute of Peace, a congressionally funded think tank, faced sudden job terminations as part of a government downsizing initiative by the Trump administration. The institute, which aims to prevent and resolve conflicts globally, fell under an executive order for closure.

On Friday evening, employees were notified of their dismissal through personal email accounts, having lost access to the organization's systems. Among the few spared were those in human resources and overseas staff, who have until April 9 to return to the United States.

A legal dispute arose following a blockade incident involving DOGE members, with a US District Judge criticizing DOGE's actions but not reinstating board members. The White House justified the move as a step to eliminate inefficiencies and save taxpayer dollars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025