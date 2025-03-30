Student Protests Ignite Political Tensions in Cooch Behar

In Cooch Behar, members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) staged a sit-in protest near the office of the Superintendent of Police. They were protesting against an alleged attack on their members, which reportedly occurred during a football tournament by local Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) members.

The incident has sparked tension as 200 SFI activists blocked roads, demanding the arrest of those involved. This comes amid an escalating war of words between the Left and the ruling TMC, triggered by an alleged disruption attempt during a speech by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Oxford.

The situation remains tense with police monitoring the protests, while TMC's social media wing, FAM, has also been active, posting inflammatory messages. CPIM committee member Sujan Chakraborty criticized the language used by TMC members, alleging it reflects a culture of intimidation and threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)