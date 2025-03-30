Left Menu

Student Protests Ignite Political Tensions in Cooch Behar

SFI members held a sit-in protest outside the Superintendent of Police's office in Cooch Behar, condemning an alleged attack on three activists by TMCP during a football event. This incident has fueled a verbal clash between CPIM and TMC, amidst ongoing political turmoil related to recent events involving Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-03-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 21:52 IST
In Cooch Behar, members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) staged a sit-in protest near the office of the Superintendent of Police. They were protesting against an alleged attack on their members, which reportedly occurred during a football tournament by local Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) members.

The incident has sparked tension as 200 SFI activists blocked roads, demanding the arrest of those involved. This comes amid an escalating war of words between the Left and the ruling TMC, triggered by an alleged disruption attempt during a speech by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Oxford.

The situation remains tense with police monitoring the protests, while TMC's social media wing, FAM, has also been active, posting inflammatory messages. CPIM committee member Sujan Chakraborty criticized the language used by TMC members, alleging it reflects a culture of intimidation and threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

