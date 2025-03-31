Left Menu

Imran Khan: From Jail to Potential Nobel Peace Laureate

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, currently jailed, has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his contributions to human rights and democracy in Pakistan, nominated by the Pakistan World Alliance with Partiet Sentrum. Khan, also a key figure in Pakistani politics, faces numerous legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 31-03-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 19:36 IST
Imran Khan: From Jail to Potential Nobel Peace Laureate
Imran Khan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Imran Khan, the incarcerated former Prime Minister of Pakistan, has been nominated for the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize by the Pakistan World Alliance (PWA), in collaboration with Norway's Partiet Sentrum. This nomination highlights Khan's efforts in advancing human rights and democracy within Pakistan.

The process of nominating candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize allows various qualified nominators, including members of national assemblies and governments, to propose individuals. The Norwegian Nobel Committee annually receives numerous nominations, leading to an extensive eight-month selection process.

Khan, also the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has faced legal challenges since he lost power in April 2022. Incarcerated as of August 2023, he remains a polarizing figure in international politics, previously nominated for the Nobel Prize in 2019 for his efforts in promoting peace in South Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025