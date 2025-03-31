Imran Khan: From Jail to Potential Nobel Peace Laureate

Imran Khan, the incarcerated former Prime Minister of Pakistan, has been nominated for the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize by the Pakistan World Alliance (PWA), in collaboration with Norway's Partiet Sentrum. This nomination highlights Khan's efforts in advancing human rights and democracy within Pakistan.

The process of nominating candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize allows various qualified nominators, including members of national assemblies and governments, to propose individuals. The Norwegian Nobel Committee annually receives numerous nominations, leading to an extensive eight-month selection process.

Khan, also the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has faced legal challenges since he lost power in April 2022. Incarcerated as of August 2023, he remains a polarizing figure in international politics, previously nominated for the Nobel Prize in 2019 for his efforts in promoting peace in South Asia.

