Trump's Third Term Ambitions Clash with Constitutional Limitations

On Sunday, President Donald Trump remarked he was serious about pursuing a third presidential term, yet did not clarify bypassing the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits more than two terms in office.

The legal challenges Trump faces are substantial, given the 22nd Amendment explicitly restricts any president from serving more than two terms. Ratified in 1951, this amendment followed President Franklin D. Roosevelt's unprecedented third term during WWII.

While proponents, like Representative Andy Ogles, suggest amending the constitution, political division renders it unlikely. Alternatives like Trump running as vice president encounter legal barriers as well, since the 12th Amendment bars those ineligible for the presidency from holding the vice-presidential office.

(With inputs from agencies.)