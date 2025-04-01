China's Display of Might: Provocative Drills Around Taiwan

On Tuesday, China executed military drills off the coasts of Taiwan, in a stern signal against separatist movements. These exercises, lacking an official name unlike previous war games, coincide with amplified criticisms of Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te from Beijing and the recent visit by U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth to Asia, where he lambasted China's aggressive stance.

Beijing's Eastern Theatre Command reported deploying ships, aircraft, and artillery in the operations, which involved blockading, striking targets, and air interceptions to test combat coordination. Notably, no live fire was detected, but Taiwan responded with its warships as Chinese forces approached its shores, highlighting ongoing tensions over Taiwan's sovereignty claims.

As China's military maneuvers increasingly become routine, Taiwan's government and international figures label such actions as destabilizing. Despite escalated activities, Taiwan's stock market remained resilient. Taiwan asserts its right to self-determination, underscoring the geopolitical stakes as China insists on its territorial claims over the island.

(With inputs from agencies.)