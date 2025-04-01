Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Nepal's Diplomatic Dialogue Amid Protests

Nepal's Ambassador to India, Shankar Sharma, met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to discuss bilateral relations amid pro-monarchy protests in Nepal. The talks highlighted the launch of a Gurkha museum in Gorakhpur. Recent demonstrations in Nepal have resulted in casualties and injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 01-04-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 18:18 IST
  • Nepal

Nepal's Ambassador to India, Shankar Sharma, held a significant meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to discuss pressing issues in Nepal-India relations. The conversation unfolded as Nepal is experiencing turmoil with protests advocating the return of the monarchy.

Ambassador Sharma expressed his gratitude towards Chief Minister Adityanath for his efforts in promoting Nepalese culture, particularly in initiating the Gurkha museum in Gorakhpur. This museum is seen as a cultural bridge between the two nations.

The dialogue took place shortly after severe protests in Nepal's Tinkune area, which resulted in two deaths and over a hundred injuries. Adityanath is regarded as a supporter of the Nepalese monarchy, a sentiment reflected in recent rallies featuring his image.

