Prashant Kishor Criticizes Nitish Kumar Over CAA, NRC, and Waqf Bill

Prashant Kishor, chief of the Jan Suraaj Party, has launched a scathing critique against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him of political duplicity and tactical silence on key bills. Kishor expressed disapproval of Kumar's past support for the CAA-NRC bill despite party commitments to oppose it, revealing how Kumar later instructed him to publicly claim that the law would not be implemented in Bihar.

He argued that such actions demonstrate Kumar's tendency to appease various communities without genuine allegiance, leading many to question his trustworthiness. Kishor emphasized the need for political accountability, urging leaders to honor the commitments made by India's founding fathers to all segments of society, rather than making hasty decisions for political gain.

Kishor's comments further highlighted the perceived threat felt by Muslims concerning the Waqf Bill, warning that the government's apparent rush in forming this law could be interpreted as an attempt to polarize communities. He criticized Kumar for supporting a government that ignores Muslim interests, and questioned the integrity of leaders who speak of inclusivity while backing polarizing legislation.

