Prashant Kishor Criticizes Nitish Kumar Over CAA, NRC, and Waqf Bill

Jan Suraaj Party leader Prashant Kishor criticizes Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his support of contentious bills like CAA-NRC and his silence on the Waqf Bill, accusing him of political hypocrisy. Kishor calls for transparency and warns against neglecting commitments to diverse Indian communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 23:34 IST
Prashant Kishor Criticizes Nitish Kumar Over CAA, NRC, and Waqf Bill
Jan Suraaj Party president Prashant Kishor (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prashant Kishor, chief of the Jan Suraaj Party, has launched a scathing critique against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him of political duplicity and tactical silence on key bills. Kishor expressed disapproval of Kumar's past support for the CAA-NRC bill despite party commitments to oppose it, revealing how Kumar later instructed him to publicly claim that the law would not be implemented in Bihar.

He argued that such actions demonstrate Kumar's tendency to appease various communities without genuine allegiance, leading many to question his trustworthiness. Kishor emphasized the need for political accountability, urging leaders to honor the commitments made by India's founding fathers to all segments of society, rather than making hasty decisions for political gain.

Kishor's comments further highlighted the perceived threat felt by Muslims concerning the Waqf Bill, warning that the government's apparent rush in forming this law could be interpreted as an attempt to polarize communities. He criticized Kumar for supporting a government that ignores Muslim interests, and questioned the integrity of leaders who speak of inclusivity while backing polarizing legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

