Deadlock in Ukraine-Russia Ceasefire Talks Amid Diplomatic Maneuvers

The diplomatic impasse over a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine remains a focal concern as European allies underscore their continued backing for Kyiv. Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, during an unannounced Kyiv visit, labeled the US-Russia truce talks as 'deadlocked.'

Amid this deadlock, US President Donald Trump expressed a willingness to impose further sanctions against Moscow while accusing Ukrainian President Zelenskyy of hesitating over a mineral resource deal. Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha, assured that discussions on the deal continue amidst the tumult.

Meanwhile, the conflict endures with ongoing attacks and preparations for spring offensives. The energy infrastructure remains a contentious element, with Russia and Ukraine trading accusations of ceasefire breaches. As European allies recommit to support Kyiv, diplomatic efforts persist in seeking a long-term peace agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)