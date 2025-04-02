Left Menu

Deadlock in Ukraine-Russia Ceasefire Talks Amid Diplomatic Maneuvers

Amid a stalemate in US efforts to broker a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, European support remains crucial. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized this during her Kyiv visit. Meanwhile, despite ongoing negotiations, Trump's threat of more sanctions looms as Zelenskyy urges decisive action, citing Russia's broken promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 02-04-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 00:55 IST
Deadlock in Ukraine-Russia Ceasefire Talks Amid Diplomatic Maneuvers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The diplomatic impasse over a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine remains a focal concern as European allies underscore their continued backing for Kyiv. Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, during an unannounced Kyiv visit, labeled the US-Russia truce talks as 'deadlocked.'

Amid this deadlock, US President Donald Trump expressed a willingness to impose further sanctions against Moscow while accusing Ukrainian President Zelenskyy of hesitating over a mineral resource deal. Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha, assured that discussions on the deal continue amidst the tumult.

Meanwhile, the conflict endures with ongoing attacks and preparations for spring offensives. The energy infrastructure remains a contentious element, with Russia and Ukraine trading accusations of ceasefire breaches. As European allies recommit to support Kyiv, diplomatic efforts persist in seeking a long-term peace agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025