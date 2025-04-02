Bhopal's Muslim Women Back Waqf Amendment Bill Amid Parliamentary Debate
Muslim women in Bhopal have shown support for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, set to be discussed in Parliament. The bill proposes changes to the Waqf Act of 1995 to improve Waqf property management. With mixed political reactions, an intense debate is expected as Parliament convenes.
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, scheduled for discussion in Parliament, has garnered notable support from Muslim women in Bhopal. The bill, which aims to amend the Waqf Act of 1995, is expected to address longstanding issues regarding the management of Waqf properties.
Proponents of the bill, including BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, argue that the amendments will benefit poor and Pasmanda Muslims, citing the extensive efforts of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) in hearing diverse stakeholder perspectives. Pal described the day as 'historic,' noting the rigorous eight-hour daily meetings held over six months.
Despite backing from some quarters, opposition remains, with criticism from the All India Muslim Personal Law Board. As debate unfolds in Parliament today, political parties prepare for an eight-hour session to discuss the merits and drawbacks of the proposed amendments.
