Bhopal's Muslim Women Back Waqf Amendment Bill Amid Parliamentary Debate

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, scheduled for discussion in Parliament, has garnered notable support from Muslim women in Bhopal. The bill, which aims to amend the Waqf Act of 1995, is expected to address longstanding issues regarding the management of Waqf properties.

Proponents of the bill, including BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, argue that the amendments will benefit poor and Pasmanda Muslims, citing the extensive efforts of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) in hearing diverse stakeholder perspectives. Pal described the day as 'historic,' noting the rigorous eight-hour daily meetings held over six months.

Despite backing from some quarters, opposition remains, with criticism from the All India Muslim Personal Law Board. As debate unfolds in Parliament today, political parties prepare for an eight-hour session to discuss the merits and drawbacks of the proposed amendments.

(With inputs from agencies.)