Left Menu

Assam Gears Up for Historic Panchayat Elections Post-Delimitation

Assam will conduct Panchayat elections across 27 districts in two phases on May 2 and May 7 following constituency delimitation. Notifications begin Thursday with nominations ending April 11. The elections involve over 1.8 million voters across the state's districts, marking a significant democratic exercise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 02-04-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 19:09 IST
Assam Gears Up for Historic Panchayat Elections Post-Delimitation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam is set to conduct Panchayat elections in its 27 districts in two phases—May 2 and May 7—marking the first such election since delimitation of constituencies. State Election Commissioner Alok Kumar announced the election timeline on Wednesday.

The election notification will be released on Thursday, allowing candidates to file nominations until April 11. The scrutiny of nomination papers is scheduled for April 12, with the final date for withdrawal of candidature set for April 17, prior to 3 p.m.

Polling for both phases will occur from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with potential repolls on May 4 and May 9, respectively. Votes will be counted simultaneously on May 11, covering a vast electorate spread across districts such as Tinsukia, Dhubri, and Kamrup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025