Assam Gears Up for Historic Panchayat Elections Post-Delimitation

Assam is set to conduct Panchayat elections in its 27 districts in two phases—May 2 and May 7—marking the first such election since delimitation of constituencies. State Election Commissioner Alok Kumar announced the election timeline on Wednesday.

The election notification will be released on Thursday, allowing candidates to file nominations until April 11. The scrutiny of nomination papers is scheduled for April 12, with the final date for withdrawal of candidature set for April 17, prior to 3 p.m.

Polling for both phases will occur from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with potential repolls on May 4 and May 9, respectively. Votes will be counted simultaneously on May 11, covering a vast electorate spread across districts such as Tinsukia, Dhubri, and Kamrup.

(With inputs from agencies.)